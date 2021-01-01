Corinne Boyd

Corinne Adams Boyd
GREENVILLE - Corinne Adams Boyd, 91, died Tuesday December 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3pm in Mack Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service.
Mrs. Boyd, a native of Pitt County and a member of Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Boyd; parents, Willie and Mae Bell Hardy Adams; granddaughter, Crystal Boyd; two brothers, Carlton Lee Adams and William D. Adams.
She is survived by: son, Danny Boyd and wife, Linda, of Vanceboro, NC; granddaughters, Jessica Dowell and Christian, of Florida, Scartlett Garris and Allen "Poncho", and Mandee Norwood of Vanceboro; six great-grandchildren, Avery Dowell, Evan Dowell, Ian Dowell, Krystal Norwood, Heather Mills and Brant Mills.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.