Ms. Crystal M. Newby, 50, of Ayden, passed away on June 13, 2021. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 4 - 6 PM at Farmer Funeral Service – Ayden. Ms. Newby, a native of Pitt County, had lived in the Greenville area. She was a graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Beaufort Community College. She worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific as a Lab Technician in Microbiology and most recently at Physicians East as a Lab Tec. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck Newby. She is survived by her mother, Martha Mills Lloyd, father, Eddie Newby and wife, Debbie. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.