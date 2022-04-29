Curley T. Moore, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 4:00 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Butler and Pastor Doug Weber officiating. Curley was a life-long resident of Pitt County and a graduate of Chicod High School. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from DuPont with almost 39 years of service. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church where, through the years, he served as a choir member, Sunday School Superintendent, and deacon. He loved the Lord, his church, and his family. His interests included farming, automobiles, and travelling to the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Moore; his mother, Mavis Moore Evans; brother, Bryan Evans; and first wife, Hazel Adams Moore. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean Daniels Moore; son, Timothy Allen Moore, recently moved to Chattanooga, TN; son, Gary (Michelle) Moore of Chattanooga, TN; four grandchildren, Meredith (Derek) Long of Mt. Airy, NC; Michael (Chelsae) Moore of Signal Mountain, TN; Micah Moore of Chattanooga, TN; and Madison Moore of Chattanooga, TN; three great-grandchildren, Garrison & Georgie Moore & Madeline Long; four brothers-in-law, Tal (Brenda) Adams, Bobby (Sheila) Daniels, Ray (Myra) Daniels, Rufus (Linda) Daniels, and D.R. Daniels; four sisters-in-law, Margie White, Mary (James) Askew, Alma Coward, and Dorothy Sawtelle. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Greenville. The family requests no flowers and that memorial gifts be sent to Peoples Baptist Church, 1621 Greenville Blvd., SW, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com