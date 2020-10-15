Curtis Randolph (Newton) Elks
GRIFTON - Curtis Randolph (Newton) Elks, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Grifton, NC.
He was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Greenville High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961 as a Radar Man Third Class Petty Officer. He worked at Union Carbide and DuPont Plants, Greenville Fire Dept., U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, and owner of Homestead Antiques.
Curtis married Ann Bryan, the girl who lived next door, and their love grew for 55 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, gardening, traveling, antiquing, golfing, and above all spending time with his family. He was a talented furniture craftsman, and made custom furniture that is in many homes in several states.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Alvin and Maggie Newton of Farmville; siblings: Hazel Smith, Kirk Newton, Richard Newton all of Raleigh, Barbara Guzek of Wilmington; adoptive parents, Daniel and Esther Elks of Greenville; and a foster sibling, Carrie Creech of Greenville.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife Ann; daughters: Lori Hart of Ayden, Kim Carper (Mike) of Shelby, NC, & Lisa Pulaski (Brian) of Brooksville, KY; grandchildren: Justin (Beth), Ryan, Caroline, Jessica Lauren, Kelsey, & Kody; and great grandchildren: Jaron, Emma Leigh, & Braxton.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2pm at Grifton FWB Church, 674 Wall St., Grifton, NC, where he was a member. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates, 5971 Dudley Rd., Grifton, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, (Curtis was a foster/adopted child) memorials may be made to Harvest Child Care Services, PO Box 259, Dufield, VA, 24244 & earmarked Curtis Elks Memorial Gift.
