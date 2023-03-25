Curtis Lee Hardee, Sr., 78, joined his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family following declining health and cardiac issues on March 22, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Reverends Kirk Oldham and Curt Finch. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum in Pinewood Memorial Park. Family visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:15 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Curtis was born on August 29, 1944 in Pitt County, to Johnnie and Gertrude Hardee. He was a resident of Greenville, NC, and Emerald Isle, NC. Following graduation from Grimesland High School, he was employed with Prepshirt, Jack's Starter Generator and Repair, and took over the family farm in 1964. He worked with the local tobacco industry and Kentucky Burly Tobacco Market. A service technician with Sears from 1969 - 1995, he attended technical school in Atlanta, GA; was a pork producer, owned rental property and co-developer of River Crest subdivision. A member of Salem United Methodist Church, he was a past member of the Administrative Board, Men's Fellowship, D.H. Conley Athletic Booster Club, ECU Pirate Club, Sec-Treas., Haw Branch Hunting Club and several hunting clubs. He also attended the Emerald Isle Baptist Church. Joining the Optimist Club of Greenville, NC in 1995 he served as board member, vice president and president, receiving the Billy Ross Award for outstanding service. A strong youth supporter, he served in the NCE District of Optimist International and First Gentleman, 2010-2011. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and shagging to beach music; Curtis loved raising/training Walker Hounds for deer hunting and Labrador Retrievers. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Johnnie Wayland Hardee, brother, Richard Earl Hardee, sister-in-law Rachael Phillips Hardee, step-father, Charlie Lee Hardee, in-laws Elsie Rouse Haddock and Grover C. Haddock. Surviving are his wife Lou Anna Haddock Hardee; two sons, Curtis Lee Hardee, Jr., wife Anita Spain Hardee, grandchildren Breanna and Brandon Hardee of Black Jack, NC; Michael Todd Hardee, wife Dana Jenkins Hardee, grandchildren, Walker Todd, Briley Franklin, Joshua Drake, Jantzen Tate Hardee of Grimesland, NC; niece Tammy Hardee Wright (Bert) their children Meredith, Tucker, and Macie, nephews Richard "Ricky" Earl Hardee II (Donna) their children Tyler and Davis; and Johnnie Mark Hardee, children Cali, Grant, and Rebecca of Greenville, NC along with numerous cousins and relatives. Sincere appreciation is extended to ECU Health medical team; CenterWell Home Health - Beverly, Catrice, Georgia, Melissa; Missy Peaden and Betty Ward, Caregivers. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the United Women in Faith, Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879 or Women's Ministry of Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Emerald Plantation Rd, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.