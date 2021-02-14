Curtis Leon Hopkins, 88 of Washington,DC passed peacefully to eternal life, January 26, 2021 with his loving wife Virgie by his side. Born in Pitt County, Greenville,NC, He was one of eleven children born to loving parents, the late Jesse and Hattie Hopkins. After completing Cherry Lane Elementary School and Pitt County Training School he attended A&T College, Greensboro, NC, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts. Curtis continued his education and received a Master’s degree in Education from Howard University, Washington,DC. Starting at an early age Curtis had a love for building, and designing, leading him to become a junior high school Industrial Arts instructor. He designed and built unique pieces of furniture that still remain in his home today. Curtis met the love of his life, Virgie Weaver, while both were teaching at Carver High School in Winston Salem, NC. They were married shortly after. Upon completion of his Army tour of duty they moved to Washington, DC, where he taught at Stuart Jr. High School and Kelly Miller Jr. High School until retirement. There was a common theme in his life. He always centered his life around helping family, friends and those in need. He is survived by his wife Virgie; two sisters Ernestyne Johnson of Roslindale, MA and Vivian White, Baltimore, MD and a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He often quoted the CBS Evening News anchorman, Walter Cronkite, when he ended his broadcast....”and That’s the way it is.” In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate to your favorite Charity or American Cancer Society. Wake 10:00am, Funeral services will be 11:00am February 17, 2021 at Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC .