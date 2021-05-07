Curtis R. Worthington, 84, son of the late Lester and Juanita Worthington, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jeff Manning. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Worthington, a resident of Pitt County for all of his life, was a 1955 graduate of Farmville High School. He also served in the United States Air Force and was a farmer for more than 30 years. He was also employed with the Department of Corrections for 10 years as a correctional officer. Curtis was a former member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church and most recently, a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. He also dedicated his time to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years and was an avid Pirate football fan. Outside of work, he enjoyed hunting, coaching softball, and playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nesa Ann Worthington; 3 daughters, Janet Forrest and husband, Elvy, Wendy Worthington, and Christy Barnett and husband, Chris, all of Greenville; sister, Alma Reason and husband, William, of Wilson; niece, Lisa Dickerson and husband, David, of Winterville; 5 granddaughters, Sue Ann Forrest, Elizabeth Barnett, Page Johnson, Jaymison Johnson, and Rachel Barnett. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd, Greenville, North Carolina 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com