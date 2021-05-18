Cynthia “Cindy” Moseley Venters, 65, passed away on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Funeral Service was held on Sunday, May 16th at 2:00pm at Elm Grove OFWB Church, with burial following in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville. The family received friends prior to the service at church from 1-2pm and other times at the home of Ann Moseley in Ayden. Born in Greenville, Cindy attended Ayden Grifton High School. She served for 40+ years as the office manager for Delyle M. Evans, Attorney at Law. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Reflecting the light she so loved, Cindy was a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone who knew her. Her love and commitment to her family and friends shown through in her selfless nature. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Bernum Page Moseley, formerly of Ayden, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Venters McLawhorn, son-in-law, Jason McLawhorn; grandson, Cameron McLawhorn, all of Greenville; her mother, Ann Taylor Moseley, of Ayden; brother, Tim Moseley, sister-in-law, Julie Moseley, of Ayden; her niece, Logan Drumm and husband, Trent, of Winterville as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins in Ahoskie, NC. Cindy was a member of Elm Grove OFWB Church. Cindy is now at peace in the home in heaven her Savior has prepared. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Grove OFWB Church or Children’s Miracle Network. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.