Cynthia Cranford Haar, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 PM, at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Cynthia was born in Asheboro, NC, on August 17, 1940, and moved at an early age to Greenville, with her mother, Anne Hudson Forbes. A member of the first graduating class (1958) from JH Rose High School on Elm Street in Greenville, Cynthia was a Majorette. She was a Cheerleader at East Carolina University, a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated with a BS in primary education. She taught for a short time at Hookerton Elementary school. Cynthia married Richard V Haar at Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church more than 60 years ago. After moving to Raleigh, she and Dick became members of White Memorial Presbyterian Church. Cynthia was very active in the life of the church and was an Honorary Life Membership Recipient in Presbyterian Women. Cynthia worked tirelessly as a volunteer in the community, early on as an Alpha Delta Pi Provident President advisor to chapters at ECU, NCSU, Chapel Hill and Duke. Other work included chair of the Needham B Broughton High School parent’s association, the Raleigh Junior League, and Board of NC Chapter of the American Lung Association. She was an original member of “The Book Club” and so enjoyed those friendships, as well her tennis and bridge friends. Cynthia also cherished being a long time Board Member of the Rex Hospital Guild and worked many hours on behalf of the Guild. She especially enjoyed working in the Rex Hospital Gift Shop, participating in buying trips and planning various events. After moving to the family cottage at Bayview, Cynthia and Dick became members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the oldest Church in NC. In 2018, they moved to the comfort of Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Anne H. and R. Harold Forbes of Greenville; and her father, Spurgeon Lassiter (Tommy) Cranford of Asheboro, NC. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Richard Venable Haar; her two sons, Richard V Haar Jr (Sandy) of Raleigh and David C Haar (Anastasia) of Myrtle Beach, SC and grandchildren Richard V Haar III, Ryan Elizabeth Haar, Thomas David Haar and Nicolaos David Haar. She is also survived by her stepmother, Naomi Kivett Cranford, Asheboro, and her brothers, Bob Forbes (Sylvia) of Merry Hill, NC and Dillon Forbes (Julie), Havana, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Literacy Fund: St. Thomas Endowment Fund, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven Street, Bath, NC 27808. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.