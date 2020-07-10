Cynthia "Cissy" McArthur Deas
FARMVILLE - On July 1, 2020, Cynthia "Cissy" McArthur Deas of Farmville, NC, age 53, passed away in the early morning hours. She was a devoted daughter, sister, friend and mother to a house full of rescued animals. She fought for six long years against colon cancer and never gave up on living life to the fullest. Living is what Cissy did best.
Due to the current pandemic, a small private celebration of life will be held for her family and closest friends. Please understand this is beyond our control. Difficult decisions had to be made to ensure the safety of those she loved. Please celebrate Cissy in your life each and every day by always choosing joy, being the last to let go in a hug and always taking the time to share unearned kindness with those that need it most.
Cissy is preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Ann Rogers Deas.
She is survived by her father, Dr. David John Deas of Gastonia, NC whom she called every evening at 8pm without fail; brother, David John Deas II and his family Paige Cowan Livert and Max Livert of Gastonia, NC; a host of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and an extended family of friends from every walk of life.
Cissy lived life out loud. She was always fair, always kind and always honest. She was a master of hugs, fun and giving. She loved to sit with her feet in the water at the beach or in the mountain streams while making memories with friends. Her laugh-she had a laugh that would flood a room with joy. Cissy was an avid outdoorsman. She was an archeologist and park ranger at Chaco Canyon National Park in New Mexico just after she graduated from Appalachian State University. She went on to receive her Master's degree in underwater archeology at East Carolina University. Cissy worked at Vidant Medical Center for over 23 years as part of the Strategic Development team.
Her contributions went far beyond her professional skills, and she made many lifelong friendships with her coworkers and colleagues. She loved camping, hiking and the beautiful sunsets that came with each new adventure. Music was the heartbeat to Cissy's soul. She enjoyed countless music festivals, concerts and events all over the country. She was a devoted rescue mom to many animals throughout her lifetime. She leaves behind Happy, Mac, Luke, George, Red George and Little Red who will live out their lives with her pet sitter of 18 years, Deanna Sergi. Even at the end of her life, Cissy never gave up on living. Humor was always her favorite cancer treatment. Laughter often diffused a daunting doctor's appointment, chemotherapy sessions and even the operating room. She was always creating joy, even when it seemed as though none could be found. Her courage was unmatched. If we could all be a little more like Cissy, our world would be perfect.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please do so at either Do It for the Love (www.doitforthelove.org), which inspires hope & healing through the gift of live music experiences, or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (www.hsecarolina.org).
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.