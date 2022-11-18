...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen (USMC Retired) made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement. He was a member of the Shriners, Scottish Rite, Masonic Lodge #688, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Fleet Reserve Association. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Havelock. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Betty McQueen; three children, Rhonda Scibal (John) of Morehead City, NC; Wendy Ellis of Havelock, NC; and Wyatt Anthony McQueen (Dawn) of Grimesland, NC. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Alan Scibal (Jenna) of Beaufort, NC; Kristen Nielsen (Matt) of Durham, NC; Dr. Craig Scibal (Cameron) of Wilmington, NC; and Brett Scibal (Kendall) of Raleigh, NC. He was also a proud Papaw to four great-grandchildren, Cameron Metcalf, Bennett Scibal, Eloise Scibal, and Sydney Scibal. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Lulu. Funeral services will be held at 1100 on November 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 101 Hollywood Blvd., Havelock, NC. Visitation will be at the church at 1000 (one hour before the service). Interment is at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Newport, NC. Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marine Air Transport Association VMGR Memorial Fund, MCATA Treasurer, % John Klossner, 4 Loch Lane, Walden, NY 12586, or the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the McQueen family.