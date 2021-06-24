Dallas Calvin Gilbert 64 of 2213 Credle Court, slept away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday 2pm at Mt. Carmel Christian Church located at 980 Brompton Lane, Greenville NC 27834. He is survived by his son, Donterio Wilson, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grands, siblings, Mary Gilbert Carter, James Nelson Gilbert, Kenneth Gilbert, Phyllis Gilbert Spellman and Felecia Gilbert Berry. Family will receive friends at the home. Professional & Excellent Services Entrusted To Blake Phillips Funeral Services – 103 Raleigh Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834.