Dallas Campbell

Dallas Harris Campbell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dallas Harris Campbell, 85, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 pm at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 12 to 1:45 pm prior to the service.
Mrs.Campbell, daughter of the late Grover C. and Florence Paramore Harris, was a native of Pitt County. Always a hard worker she was employed at Belk-Tyler and Williams Dime Store while attending Greenville High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1953. Later she was employed by J. C. Greene Insurance Adjusters, Hooker & Buchanan Insurance Agency and lastly as the cashier at K&W Cafeteria.
Dallas, the youngest of 10 children, grew up on the Winslow farm near Pactolus. She was all about service to others, which included caring for her children, then her grandchildren and brothers and sisters. Dallas was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis N. Campbell.
She is survived by two sons, Richard Campbell and wife, Shelia, of Farmville and Jarvis L. Campbell of Winterville; two daughters, Mary Ellen Campbell Nelson and husband, Mel, of Sacramento, CA and Amy Campbell Daughety and husband, Edward, of Washington; sister, Lilly Rue Harris Moseley of Buffalo, NY; sister-in-law, Dean Worthington Campbell of Greenville; 6 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, Mail Stop 659, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.