Dallas Faye Manning, 81, daughter of the late William and Ora Dell Avery, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 am at Snowd Branch Church of God. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service. Mrs. Manning was a resident of Pitt County for over 64 years. She worked in the healthcare field, touching many lives. She attended Snowd Branch Church of God, and her love for Jesus was her greatest testimony. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Avery, and brothers, Jr. and Billy Avery. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Manning is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Manning, Sr.; sister, Patsy Powers; sister-in-law, Jane Avery; brother, Nikki Avery (Jean); daughters, Donna Moates (John) of Rome, GA, and Tammy Little (Steve) of Grimesland; sons, Danny Manning (Jane) of Greenville, and Jimmy Manning (Nancy) of Grimesland; grandchildren, Chris Manning (Amber), James Manning, Melvin Mayo, April Viollette (Jason), Jonathan Moates (Kim), Jeremy Moates, Angi Goddard, Brad Peaks, Ella Golden, John Little, Alan Tripp (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Kori Manning, Christopher and Addison Bosso, Lela and Gavin Peaks, Skylar, Lexie, Taton, Delilah and Adalynn Manning, Malachi and Alyssa Mayo, Savannah and Cheyenne Williams, and Matthew Coburn; and great great-grandchildren, Krystin, Jaylyn and Jayse Violette, and Dakota and Addison Moates. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.