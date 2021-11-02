Dallas Modlin

Dallas Samuel "Buddy" Modlin
JAMESVILLE - Mr. Dallas Samuel "Buddy" Modlin, 86, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2021.
Mr. Modlin was a retired farmer who loved gardening and sharing his bounty with family and friends. He also loved to work in the yard, both at home and at his church, Cedar Branch Baptist Church of Jamesville, NC. He could often be found taking care of the church building and grounds. He truly loved his Lord and his church. He served many years as a faithful member and Deacon.
Dallas is survived by his sons Sammy Modlin (Laverne Oakley) of Robersonville, Norman Modlin (Lilah) of Manassas, VA, Gary Modlin (Sherry) of Jamesville, and daughter Janice McGowan (Lee) of Greenville; grandchildren Casey Modlin (Britt) of Greenville, Chris Modlin (Erin) of Wuxi, China, Kayla Modlin of Columbia, MO, and Jordan McGowan of Greenville; brother Adron Modlin (Gail) of Jamesville; sisters Lola Williams of Greenville, and Rachel Roberson (Jakie) and Sudie Reason (Jimmy) both of Williamston.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorina Cutler Modlin and daughter, Anita Modlin; his siblings Kathleen Barber, Nathan Modlin, Luther Modlin, Church Modlin, Tilmon Modlin, Estelle Hardison, Annie Marie Knox, Fannie Alice Haynes, and Gilbert Modlin.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Cedar Branch Baptist Church in Jamesville at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8 PM on Tuesday evening at the church.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the Jamesville Fire and Rescue Squad. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.