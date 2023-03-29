...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dallas Wayne Taylor - age 79 of Greenville, NC passed away on March 24, 2023, at ECU Health of Greenville, NC with his family by his side. Dallas was born on July 7, 1943, in Gold Point, NC and raised in Robersonville, NC. He was the youngest of three boys, son of the late J.W. and Elizabeth Taylor.A memorial service was held on Monday at 4PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family received friends following the service. Dallas was a 1962 graduate of Robersonville High School. After High School he enlisted in the Army where he served as Military Police. After the Army Dallas went to work in the Banking Industry where he worked for over 50 years with Wachovia and The Little Bank making many lasting relationships along the way. He was active in each community he was a part of through the years serving on the Town Council and a proud member of Rotary Clubs. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for his Tarheels as well as his Purple and Gold Pirates. Dallas was a huge supporter of ECU Athletics and a long time Pirate Club Member. Dallas had season tickets to all games and attended no matter rain, sleet or snow with Pirate Pride. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, James William Taylor, Jr. And Elizabeth Hyman Taylor; brothers James Thomas Taylor and Kenneth Hyman Taylor, sister Margaret Susan Cypherd. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ann McRainey Taylor of Greenville, NC, daughter Donna Taylor of Eden, NC, two sons Scott Taylor of Chapel Hill, NC and Brian Taylor and wife Jennifer of Sims, NC, sisters-in-law Toni Taylor of Greenville, NC and Rita Taylor of Fishkill, NY, two stepdaughters Carolyn Pierce and Catherine Pierce of Ahoskie, NC, grandchildren: JW Taylor of Hillsborough, NC, Shana Taylor of Hillsborough, Laura Anne Taylor of Sims, NC, Rawlins Taylor of Efland, NC, Colton Taylor of Efland, NC, Joshua Taylor of Sims, NC and Thomas Taylor of Sims, NC, Nieces: Crystal O'Neal, Karen Taylor Leland, Robin Taylor Lapinski, great niece: Katelyn Pridgen. He loved and cherished his family, one of the greatest joys in his life was being a grandfather. It warmed his heart to embrace the adventurous and delightful things each child loved. Memorials may be made directly to Pitt County Veterans Services - 1717 W. 5th St. Greenville, NC 27834 ECU Pirate Club - Ward Sports Medicine, #304, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com