Daniel Edward Manning, Sr., 85, son of the late James Franklin Edgar Manning and Nettie Smith Manning, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10 am in the Smith Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Mr. Manning, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, worked as a machinist with Georgia-Pacific for 30 years. He was a caregiver for his wife Dallas, until her passing in May 2022. He was a member of Grimesland Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved to play and sing for the Lord. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Rev. John Moates; grandson, John Little; and 11 siblings. Mr. Manning is survived by his daughters, Donna Moates of Rome, GA, and Tammy Little (Steve) of Grimesland; sons, Danny Manning (Jane) of Greenville, and Jimmy Manning (Nancy) of Grimesland; grandchildren, Chris Manning (Amber), James Manning, Melvin Mayo, April Violette (Jason), Jonathan Moates (Kim), Jeremy Moates, Angi Goddard, Brad Peaks, Ella Golden, Alan Tripp (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Kori Manning, Christopher and Addison Bosso, Lela and Gavin Peaks, Skylar, Lexie, Taton, Delilah and Adalynn Manning, Malachi and Alyssa Mayo, Savannah and Cheyenne Williams, and Matthew Coburn; and great great-grandchildren, Krystin, Jaylyn and Jayse Violette, and Dakota and Addison Moates. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.