Daniel Hardee, Jr.

Daniel "Dan" Edwards Hardee, Jr.
GRIMESLAND - Daniel "Dan" Edwards Hardee, Jr., 52, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was an organ donor through which he was able to touch many other lives.
Due to the Covid 19 gathering guidelines, the family will have a small memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, Simpson.
Dan was a graduate of Garner Senior High School. He attended NC State University, East Carolina University, and Pitt Community College. He was an avid reader. Dan had worked for Ayden Police Department and American Express in North Carolina and Florida. He retired from Network Appliance in the Research Triangle Park where he served as a Network Systems Engineer. Dan was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Daniel E. Hardee.
He is survived by his: wife of 15 years, Rhonda Strickland Hardee; daughter, Ashley Michelle Hardee; step-sons, Matt Efird of the home and Steven Farkas of Las Vegas, NV; mother, Sandra Payne Hardee; and sister, Kristen Gonzalez and husband, Jeremy; nephews, Jared and Daniel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879 or at www.salemmethodist.org.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.