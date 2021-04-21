Daniel R. Bishop, 76, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 AM at St. James United Methodist Church. Dan was born and raised in the Magnolia community of Duplin County. He graduated from Atlantic Christian College and worked for 30+ years with the state of North Carolina, retiring as a comptroller with East Carolina University. In his retirement, he worked for a number of years at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Dan was a long-time member of St. James UMC, where he enjoyed participating actively with the Methodist Men and serving as an usher. He was a member of the Crown Point Masonic Lodge #708, Sudan Shriners, and served on the board of directors for the NC State Employees’ Credit Union. Dan loved traveling with friends and family, especially road trips to the mountains. He also enjoyed spending time at the river with his family. Preceded in death by wife, Nancy Bishop, daughter, Lindsey Bishop; and parents, Ralph and Mary Susan BishopHe is survived by hiscousins, Arlene Taylor of Greensboro, Ward Kennedy of South Carolina, Janet Cox of Richlands, Roddy Wilkins of Garner, Doris Bishop Brock of Rose Hill, Jenell Bishop Ezzell of Warsaw, Roy Kelly and Arnold Kelly, both of Magnolia; nieces, Bethany Pergerson of Raleigh and Casey Beeghly of Norfolk, VA; other members of his wife’s family and many close family friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, C/O Sudan Temple, 403 E. Front St., New Bern, NC 28560 or to St James UMC, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.