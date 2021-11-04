Danny Buck

Danny Earl Buck
GREENVILLE - Mr. Danny Earl Buck, 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday October 31, 2021.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 12 - 1:15 pm. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Buck was a native of Pitt County, he had worked for the Department of Transportation for over 33 years. He loved to fish, garden and loved taking care of his wife and family. He was a member of Hillside Free Will Baptist church, but most recently he had been attending Greenville First Wesleyan Church.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Susie Buck; and a brother, Ronnie Buck.
He is survived by his: wife of 46 years, Dianne Buck; daughters, Pamela Spain and husband, Tommy, of Merritt, Brenda Dail and husband, Chris, of Grifton, and Amanda Cayton and husband, Bernie, of Ayden; grandchildren, Dair, Devan,Brody, Alex, Justin, Nora, Christian, Elizabeth, and Robbie; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Buck and Lamur Buck.
Memorials may be made to Greenville First Wesleyan Church, 4131 S Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.