FARMVILLE - Danny Lynn Turnage, age 69, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, at 11:00 A.M. at King's Cross Roads Original Free Will Baptist Church by Rev. Bruce Jones. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville.
Those who would like to pay their respects may do so on Thursday, February 24, from 9:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. and also on Friday, February 25, the day of the visitation from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Danny was the son of the late Floyd C. Turnage and Viola Mae Blackman Turnage. He grew up in the Meadow community near Benson. He was a graduate of South Johnston High School and Gupton Jones Mortuary School in Atlanta, GA where he earned his funeral service license degree. He began his practice in funeral service in 1974 at Farmville Funeral Home and in 1991 he became co-owner and operator where he continued to be active until his death. He was a member of King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Claudia Moore Turnage of the home; daughter, Stephanie Turnage Cameron of Farmville; son, Christopher Turnage and wife, Adrienne of Farmville; grandchildren, Maddie Turnage, Samantha Davis, Thomas Turnage, and Sarah Turnage, all of Farmville; sisters, Glenda Turnage Jackson and husband, Tom of Benson, Patricia Turnage Stanley and husband, Leo and Carolyn Turnage Allen, all of Four Oaks; and brother, Lloyd C. Turnage and wife, Rachel of Benson.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Turnage Wood; brothers, Kenneth Ray Turnage, Larry Turnage, Linwood Turnage, and J. W. Turnage.
Those desiring to make memorial may please consider King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Carla Owens, 2005 Charity Lane, Winterville, NC 28590 or the Farmville Rescue & EMS Inc., P.O. Box 351, Farmville, NC 27828.
The family extends their appreciation for the compassionate care given to their loved one by the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice, especially his caregivers, Leslie Johnson, Sandra Matza, and Angie Bass.