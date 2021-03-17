Ms. Daphne Little Richardson, 80, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Mike Meshaw officiating. A native of Pitt County, Daphne was born to the late Clarence Fernando Little and Rubelle Dixon Little Nance. She was a graduate of Winterville High School and East Carolina University. While at East Carolina University she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Daphne will be most remembered as an owner and operator of Cliff’s Seafood & Oyster Bar Restaurant in Greenville. It was there where she made many lifelong friends and she enjoyed seeing many of them on a regular basis. For years she was an avid fisherwoman “Duck” who loved to fish and fellowship with her closest friends. She thoroughly enjoyed caring and feeding her birds and hosted a sanctuary in her own backyard for many years while recognizing her Creator in all of nature. She loved and appreciated the game of bridge and made many friends while enjoying friendly competition. She loved her family deeply especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Daphne will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Daphne was preceded in death by: Her previous husband, Baxter Allison Richardson. She is survived by: Daughter, Martha A. Richardson of Washington; and son, John B. Richardson, and wife, Jessica, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Jack Ratliff, Evan Richardson, Allison Whitaker, Austin Richardson, Eric Richardson, and Justin and wife, Taylor Whitaker; Great-grandchildren, Nehemiah and Levi Ratliff; and her sisters, Gayle Wainwright Joyner, Kathryn Little Vincent and Clarene Little Brock. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.