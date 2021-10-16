Darlene Rowe, 73, of Culpeper, VA, formally of Greenville, NC, died Monday, October 11, 2021. Darlene was born April 14, 1948, in Warrenton, VA to the late Neta (Robinson) and Wilbur Mills, Sr. She retired from the telephone company having worked for C & P, Bell Atlantic and Verizon. Upon retirement, she moved to Edenton, NC and later to Greenville, NC. She returned to Virginia in 2020 to be near family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael ‘Mike’, her parents, Neta and Wilbur Mills, Sr., her brother, Wilbur ‘Buster’ Mills, Jr., and her beloved dog, Maddie. She is survived by her brother, John Mills, wife Reason, niece Lindsey Murphy and great-niece Addison of Remington, VA; nephew, John ‘J’ Mills, Jr. and wife, Jessica of Bealeton, VA. She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends, including her best friend of more than 40 years, Betsy Merkle of Boydton, VA. Darlene enjoyed all types of crafts and decorating but her Happy Place was The Outer Banks, NC, where she spent as much time as life allowed. Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. The service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to The American Diabetes Foundation, National Kidney Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Winterville, Grifton police bust gambling operations
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- DWI arrests: Woman with kids in vehicle crashes into Spring Forest home
- Top 'Dawg: Roberts re-writing rushing records at Wallace-Rose Hill
- 218398 JACKSON VICKERS
- A letter to my home
- Farmville business is focus of 'GMA' segment
- Woman charged for stabbing 1-year-old daughter
- Proposed cryptocurrency farm location draws protest
- Animals for adoption