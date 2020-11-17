Darlene Taylor

Darlene Dejewski Taylor
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Darlene Dejewski Taylor, 68, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
A graveside service, where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, will be conducted Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park by her brother-in-law, Rev. Walter Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Buena Vista, Virginia and was a graduate of Parry McCluer High School. She was employed as a Pharmacy Technician with Kerr and Eckerd Drug for many years. She was a loving wife, mama, grandmamma. She was a very proud grandma "Tay Tay" to her two precious grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 40 years, Robert Ellis Taylor; mother, Ruby Smoot; and Grandma and Paw Paw Mays.
She is survived by her daughter, Nacole Taylor Everette and husband, Sammy, Jr., of Greenville; grandsons, Dylan Matthew Everette and Dawson Cole Everette; sisters, Jean West of Norwood, NC, Barbara Ann Dejewski of Greenville and Sissy Bowyer of Buena Vista, Virginia; brothers, John Dejewski of Sutherland, Virginia, Steve Dejewski of Wisconsin and Doug Smoot of Concord, NC; brother-in-law, Rev. Walter Taylor and wife, Elaine, of Belhaven; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude, love, and appreciation to the Vidant Palliative Care Unit for their phenomenal care, compassion, love shown to our mama and family.
