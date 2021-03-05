Every life has a story! Darren Sasser Baker’s life has a fabulous story. He leaves a legacy of love that has touched lives all around the world. Darren was born February 23, 1987 on a cold, sunny Monday in Greenville, NC. He brought much joy into this world with his warm smiles and contagious laughter. He was an exuberant child with a zeal for life. Darren was the youngest of all the boys. Darren is survived by his mother and father; brothers David, Daniel, Buddy, Adam, and sister-in-law, Stephanie; his nephew, Augur, and nieces Kyla and Hattie; his grandmothers, Eleanor and Estelle. Many other family members and friends mourn the loss of Darren, as he had a way of making each person know that they were loved, valued, and appreciated. Darren joins his sisters-in-law, April and Elizabeth in their heavenly home. In 2016, Darren joined his parents, Richard and Linda, in Hampstead, NC to help raise his three nephews, Preston, JJ, and Elijah. Darren laid down his life to serve his family. He was dearly loved by his family and friends, and will forever be in our hearts. Darren graduated from Dixon High School in 2006. He then went to ECU. He worked various jobs until he entered Cape Fear Community College. He excelled in accounting. He went on to UNC-W and majored in business administration, graduating in 2018. Darren furthered his education by pursuing his master’s degree at Marshall University in accounting. Following graduation, Darren was hired by PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC in Atlanta, GA in September 2020. Darren exceeded his peers’ expectations with his strong work ethic and pursuit of excellence in all that he did. Visitation will be held Friday, March 5th at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave. in Jacksonville, NC between 6 – 8PM. The service is Saturday, March 6 at 11:30AM, and will be held at The Gathering Church, 304 Wilmington Ave., Surf City, NC. Burial to follow at 2:00PM at Sea Lawn Memorial Park, 17750 US-17, Hampstead, NC. Family and friends are welcome to gather afterwards at the Bakers’ home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Darren’s honor may be made to Orphan’s Promise, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Va. Beach, VA 23464. (Darren had a heart for orphans!)