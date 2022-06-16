Darwin Lee "Punky" Richards, 83, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in South Norfolk, he was the oldest son of the late Bernard Richards and Virginia Wilson Richards. Hewas preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Rodney "Red" Richards. His Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, June 17th at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a military graveside service at Pinewood Memorial Park. A reception will be held following the graveside service at St. James UMC. Darwin served his country from 1961 to 1964, earning his Bachelor of Science in Engineering at West Point Military Academy (Class of 1961). Upon graduating, he served in the Army Corps of Engineers and as a Training Officer with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He spent his post-military life in various roles within the fields of engineering, manufacturing, human resources, insurance and project management. His proudest accomplishment was his position as Founding President and COO of Janus Development Group, whose mission it was to develop and market assisted living devices for people with disabilities. Darwin engineered and brought to market a patented anti-stuttering device, SpeechEasy®, developed by researchers at East Carolina University’s School of Allied Health. Darwin loved his Bill's Hot Dogs, attending the Down East Wood Ducks baseball games (formerly the Kinston Indians), spending time with the family, especially his grandkids, and watching sports on TV. A fun fact he liked to share: he was offered a full ride to UNC on a football scholarship, but his mother told him he was going to go to West Point. He was a devout member of St. James UMC for the past 42 years, and his faith and relationship with God was a central aspect of his life. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of almost sixty-one years, Dolly Smith Richards and their eight children, Darla Rhea Richards (Angie Slade) of Nashville, TN, Brett Richards of Seattle, WA, Bartt Richards (Angela) of Plano, TX, Randa Richards Scott (Simon/Abby Willow) of Goldsboro, NC, Sharla Richards Lincoln (Duffy) of Greenville, NC, Bryan Richards of Tallahassee, FL, Brandon Richards (Faii) of Bangkok, and Kristal Richards Gauthier (Thomas) of Greenville, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Austin, Melissa (Stephen), Zachary, Bennett, Sarah, Samantha (Jesus), Sadie, Darwin, Maia, Roman, Chandler, Dillon and Lillie; one great-grandchild, Laini Parker; his sister, Gloria Fields of Winston Salem, NC, and her children, Richard and Wendy and their spouses and children. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the caregivers who took such wonderful care of Dad over the past year: Susan Freeman, his Primary Care Provider with the VA; Elizabeth Bunn, his VA social worker; Melvin Cooper, CNA, his daily personal caregiver; Quenecia Nobles, OT, who facilitated acquiring all of his medical equipment; Georgia, Jim and Kaylee (his PT team with Center Well Home Health [formerly Kindred]); Catrese and Beverly (his nurses with Center Well); Buffy, his nutritionist at the VA; Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue Department; St. James United Methodist Church's Food Train ministry. These individuals and services were central in our ability to keep Dad at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James UMC at 2000 E. 6th St. Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com