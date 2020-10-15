David N. Banks
GREENVILLE - Mr. David N. Banks, 60, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers please make donations payable to Julia Banks ref: Solomon Banks continuing educational fund, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the memorial service for Mr. David N. Banks will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.