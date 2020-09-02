David Junious Barr
GREENVILLE - "May the work I've done speak for me "
David Barr was born Dec.24,1940 in Grimesland N.C passed away Aug.24 2020. He was married for 56yrs to Louie D. Barr. Survived by 3 sons David Jr "Gail ",Cornelius, Adolph l "Tracy".7 grandchildren Tracy, Denise, Adolph ll "khalilah " ,Michael,Michiko, David lll, and Courtney. 3 greatgrandchildren Anton lll,Xavier and Ashad.
Viewing will be 11am -12pm and services will be 12pm-1pm Thursday Sept.3,2020. At Roundtree family morturary 3152 US hwy 17s CHOCOWINITY N.C 27817