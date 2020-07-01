David Lee Bellamy
LAS VEGAS, NV - Mr. David Lee Bellamy, 63, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. David Lee Bellamy will be by invitation only.