David Michael Best
GREENVILLE - David Michael Best, age 65, of Winterville, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
He was born on June 19, 1954 to Lonnie and Juanita Best and grew up in Rich Square. Mike was a member of the Rich Square Baptist Church. He graduated from Northeast Academy, Chowan College, and East Carolina University. Mike was on the golf team at Chowan and remained an avid golfer. He loved the beach, photography, music, and was an accomplished drummer. Mike started Pinnacle Home Care, Inc. thirty-five years ago and just recently sold the business to retire. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his mother and father, Juanita and Lonnie Best of Rich Square; three brothers, Danny Best of Rich Square, Greg Best and his wife Sherwynn of Rich Square, and Mark Best of Greenville; two nieces, Jessica Best of Simpson and Sarah Taylor Larson and her husband Stephen of Winterville. Also surviving is his dog, Bandit.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home of Juanita and Lonnie Best.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rich Square Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bob Rogers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Rich Square Baptist Church, P.O. Box 589, Rich Square, NC 27869, or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then type David Best.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Rich Square Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Best family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.