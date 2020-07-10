David Lynn Dadisman
WILLIAMSTON - On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, David Lynn Dadisman went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
David was born on July 3, 1951 in Philippi, West Virginia. In 1970, he attended East Carolina University where he played football for four years. He met his wife, Becky Dadisman, in 1972. They were married on November 24, 1973. Dave and Becky had one son in 1979, David, and one daughter, Lexie, in 1983. He worked for Procter & Gamble for 25 years. He later worked for Pitt County Schools for 12 years and retired in 2013.
Dave loved ECU football and often attended games with his family. He loved going to the beach where he and his wife had a second home at the Outer Banks. One of his greatest joys was being "Pop-pop" to his two grandsons, Kaden and Dawson. He was proud to be an American and a proud father of United States Coast Guard officer, Ensign David Dadisman.
It was often said that you never saw Dave without a smile on his face. He spoke to everyone with encouraging words and never knew a stranger. He loved his children and supported them in all aspects of their lives. Dave gave his life to the Lord at a young age and served as an elder in his church.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Ira, and his mother, Edith. He is survived by his three brothers, Larry, Lee, and Monte. He is survived by his wife Becky, his two children, David and Lexie, and his two grandsons, Kaden and Dawson.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.