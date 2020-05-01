David Dosser, Jr.

David Alexander Dosser, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Dr. David Alexander Dosser, Jr., 70, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.
Due to the current COVID 19 health and gathering guidelines memorial services will be held at a later date at St. James United Methodist Church. A private ennichement service is being held at the church columbarium. Friends are welcome to visit at the columbarium after Monday, May 4th.
A native of Georgia, Dr. Dosser lived his early life in Marietta, GA. He attended the University of Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He then went on to attend Georgia State University, earning a Master's in Counselor Education and later completed his PhD in Child and Family Development at the University of Georgia. He began his teaching career in Fargo, ND at North Dakota State University in 1981.
In 1988, he moved to Greenville to join the faculty at East Carolina University, where he taught Marriage and Family Therapy and served as the director of the Marriage and Family Therapy Clinic. During the last eleven years of his tenure, he served as the Faculty Athletic Representative for ECU. Thus, he worked alongside the chancellor and athletic director in NCAA Regulations and Compliance. He was also chosen by his peers to serve on NCAA committees for the American Athletic Conference.
Dr. Dosser was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir.
Dr. Dosser was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Hawkins Dosser.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Burnette Dosser; son, Alex Dosser, of Greenville; daughter, Kate Dosser of Raleigh; father, David A. Dosser, Sr., of Marietta, Georgia; and sisters, Jane D. Cornett, of Hiawassee, Georgia, and Sue D. Davidson, of Chesapeake, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or by credit card at www.brainsupportnetwork.org or memorials may be made in his name to the Scholarship Fund for Child Development and Family Relations, https://securelb.imodules.com/s/722/17advancement/interior.aspx?sid=722&gid=1&pgid=2127&dids=71
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.