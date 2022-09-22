...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to noon EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
David H. Grant, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 AM to 12 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park following the visitation. David was a lifelong resident of Greene County, living mostly in the Scuffleton community. He farmed for all of his working years, working for Worthington Farms for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary R. Grant; son, Timothy L. Grant of Farmville; daughter, Lori Grant of Newport; 3 grandsons, Jordan Grant, Austin Owens, and Josh Owens; great-grandson, Brantley Grant; sister, Jackie Clifford and husband, Jack; and sister-in-laws, Linda Morgan and husband, Ronnie, and Carolyn Grant. The family would like to extend a special thanks to neighbors of over 50 years, Tommy and Wanda Forrest, for their friendship, kindness, and care. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com