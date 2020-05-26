David Judd Howard
GREENVILLE - Mr. David Judd Howard, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
David, son of the late Jesse Ray and Laura Beth Smith Howard, was a native and longtime resident of Greenville. He was a graduate of Rose High School and had attended ECU. He was employed in the tobacco warehouse business and had worked for Liberty Tobacco Warehouse and Big Dixie Warehouse, both in Wilson.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his wife, Lynne O. Howard; a daughter, Mary Beth Knight and husband Anthony, of Clayton; a son, David Judd Howard, Jr. and wife Katie, of Greenville; a grandson, Reid Howard;
two brothers, Jesse Ray Howard, Jr. and wife Melinda and Donald Lee Howard and wife Joann, all of Greenville; and a sister, Hilda Ann Howard of Greenville.
Memorials may be made to Vidant Medical Center Foundation for the Cancer Center, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835 or the Duke Transplant Center, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
