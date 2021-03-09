Mr. David Joseph Gordon, 81, died suddenly of a hemorrhagic stroke, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville, NC, on Saturday, March 13 at 12:00 pm. The service will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/521075259 . The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Dave was born to David and Agnes Gordon on June 24, 1939, and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1957. Dave moved his family to Greenville, North Carolina in April 1967. David was a multifaceted and beloved man. He was awarded the Chevalier Degree by the Glen Burnie, Maryland Chapter of DeMolay in 1960 for his service. He served as President of the Greenville Jaycees (1971-72), and he was the first recipient of the Outstanding Young Layman award given by the Greenville Jaycees in 1972. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the Greenville Jaycees in 1973 for his continued service to the Greenville community. Dave joined The Memorial Baptist Church in 1967 and worked as a Co-Director of Youth Sunday School from 1967-1975. He served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons several times and remained a deacon of the church. He taught several age levels in Sunday School, served on numerous committees, participated in a church-building mission trip to Honduras, served with the Disaster Relief Ministry after Hurricane Floyd, and was part of the church’s Ramp Ministry. He also served on the Greenville ReDevlopment Commission. He retired as Vice-President from Wedco, a multi-family development company. Dave was an avid sports fan, and in particular, loved baseball. He loved the Baltimore Orioles and ECU Pirates. He participated in and won many medals in various Senior Games competitions around the state. Dave is best known for his hugs, jokes, laughter, and simply loving and enjoying everyone he met. He touched and brought love and light to many, many lives. He was an organ donor for transplants and research which will bring life and a better quality of life to others. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his son David Gordon, Jr. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Gwen; daughter Karen Klaich and husband Mark of Raleigh, NC; daughter Kelly Gordon of Greenville; daughter Karen Gooding and husband Bill of Ayden, NC; son Bill McGuirt and wife Donna of Roanoke, Virginia; nine grandchildren (Brandon Gooding, Ashley Sewalish, Leslie Whitaker, Jennifer Klaich, Kathryn Bulow, Joseph Bulow, Delaney McGuirt, Faith McGuirt-Hurley and Mark Klaich, II); six great-grandchildren; and his fur children, including Bella, his favorite. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com