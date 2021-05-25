David Louis Macon, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Greenville on Friday, May 21, 2021. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 6 pm at Smith Funeral Service. A short service will follow at 6 pm. David was a Pitt County resident for the last 18 years. Prior to that, he lived in Pennsylvania for 30 years, where he worked at Keystone Helicopters. Upon his return to North Carolina, he worked at Firestone Tires in Wilson. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1976 aboard the USS Paul Hamilton. He was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He enjoyed camping, hiking, nature, fishing, and listening to music, especially Led Zepplin. David was a “people person” in the purest sense in that he never met a stranger. He was full of love and was joy personified. Even with his multitude of health issues in his final years, he was always smiling and sharing jokes with those he met. David was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston and Gladys Macon. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Macon, of Greenville; brother, Michael Macon and wife Vickie, of Wake Forest; sons, Robert Rivera and wife Valerie, of Pennsylvania, and David J.W. Macon of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Aubrey and Aria, of Pennsylvania; nieces, Kelly Powell of western North Carolina, Jenny Noble of La Grange, Heather Rapoport and husband Alan of Colorado, Carlee Macon Buchanan and husband Aaron of Raleigh, DeAnna Macon of Raleigh; grand-nieces, Reilly and Ellie Rapoport of Colorado, Haven Buchanan of Raleigh; and grand-nephews, Holden and Macon Buchanan of Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to either the Disabled American Veterans, 3338 Frontgate Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.