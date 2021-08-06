David Micheal Price, 49, passed away at his home on Monday, August 2, 2021. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 4 to 6 pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. David was born in Ohio, raised in Florida, and moved to North Carolina where he would meet his loving wife of 29 years, Wendy Parker Price. They would raise their two boys together, Brandon Price and wife, Jordan Tyndall Price, and Chase Price and fiancé, Katherine Gose, all of Greenville. David’s daughter, Danielle Price of Jacksonville, Florida recalls spending many wonderful summers here in North Carolina with her father and family. David was an avid sports fan, dad joke connoisseur, and a gourmet chef to his family and friends. He was also a lover of all things Miami Dolphins, a Jeopardy whiz and a movie fanatic. He was known for his random, however accurate, science and astronomy facts. He was an open book, full of information and he will surely be missed by everyone he touched in his life. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and employee. David was a pipefitter by trade and worked as a pipe superintendent for with Edwards, Inc. since 2013. He also sold mobile homes earlier in his career. David is preceded in death by his father, Mike; mother, Janet; and his grandmother, Flora. In addition to his wife and children, David is survived by his brothers, Chris and Glenn Price of FL; stepmother, Edith Price; sister, Ronda Gouras, both of Ayden; grandfather, Charles Brazell of FL; sister-in-law, Amy Parker Barrow (Joey); father-in-law, Allen Parker all of Chocowinity; nieces and nephews, Tyler (Taylor), Emma, Austin, and Colby Barrow, Devon, Shane, Amber, and Graison Price; and many extended family members and close friends. Our family would like to thank his many friends and family for their support during this time. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.