David Wayne Stocks, age 58, died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. David, aka “Harmony”, was born on January 30, 1963 in Pitt County NC to Alma Dean Woolard and Dewey Ray Stocks. However, he was raised by his stepfather Bobby Lee “Cobb” Harmon and it was there he gained his love of auto body work. He attended Washington High School. During his breaks and after school hours he joined his stepfather working at the body shop. His love for body work carried into his adult life, and he was proud of his work. He enjoyed doing custom paint jobs. Basically, if it needed fixing, he loved to do it. He also enjoyed being able to help his family, friends and customers when they needed him and remembered everyone he ever met. However, he was most proud of his family. He worked side by side with his wife, and never hesitated to brag about how smart his daughter is and how proud he is of her. He is survived by his wife, Laurie D. Harrell Stocks of the home, and his daughter, Kristen Mirada Stocks Cannon of Freemont. He is also survived by his mother; his brother, Troy Lee Harmon and his daughter Rachel Leigh Harmon; sisters-in-law Kathy Moore and Terrie Harrell; brother-in-law, Bud Harrell, five nieces and one nephew, as well as too many cherished friends to mention by name. The family will receive friends at the home on Briggs Avenue, Pinetown on Saturday and Sunday, September 18th and 19th from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2931 Cherry Road from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm for anyone who wishes to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Stocks family.
