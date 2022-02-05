David Wells Feb 5, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David S. WellsGREENVILLE - Mr.David S. Wells, age 59, died on Sunday, January 27, 2022.Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at W. E .Flanagan Memorial Chapel.Viewing will be Sunday, February 6, from 5-7 p.m. at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel and also on Monday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the chapel.Masks are required for entry to viewing and funeral services.Services will be Livestreamed on W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations Facebook page.Professional services entrusted to W. E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Architecture Cremations Facebook Professional Service David S. Mask Memorial Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute