David Wells

David S. Wells

GREENVILLE - Mr.David S. Wells, age 59, died on Sunday, January 27, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at W. E .Flanagan Memorial Chapel.

Viewing will be Sunday, February 6, from 5-7 p.m. at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel and also on Monday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the chapel.

Masks are required for entry to viewing and funeral services.

Services will be Livestreamed on W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations Facebook page.

Professional services entrusted to W. E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.

Tags