Dawn Newton

Dawn Adams Newton
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Dawn Adams Newton, 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home in Winterville after a brief battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 AM in Ayden Cemetery with Dr. Donald Ribeiro officiating.
A native and longtime resident of Greenville, Dawn was the daughter of the late James Howard Adams and Doris Nelson Adams, born in 1960. She was a graduate of JH Rose High School, class of 1978 and also attended Pitt Community College. She married Jeff Newton in 1983. Even though they never had children, they had a big, beautiful, white German Shepherd, Coconut. He was their child. For more than 40 years Dawn was employed with The Daily Reflector in the Advertising division. She was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.
Dawn will be fondly remembered for her love of family, strong work ethic, as well as her warm personality. She was a giving person with the biggest heart who befriended many and was a caregiver by nature. She cared for her husband, mother-in-law, and mother until their deaths. Dawn's passion was animals, especially cats and dogs. She has rescued many over the years and taken them in herself when she could not find suitable homes. Everyone knew they only had to call her if an animal was abandoned-she couldn't say no. She also was a frequent visitor to Spay Today, where she took hundreds of wild cats to be spayed, at her own expense. The vet there and Dawn became good friends. She also loved watching NASCAR races, especially Ryan Newman. Dawn would take one day off every year, her birthday, and go to a race.
In addition to her parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Maral Newton.
She is survived by: Brothers, Nelson Adams and wife, Jackie, of Greenville and James Howard Adams, Jr. and wife, Carmen, of Winterville; Nieces, Michelle Alcon and husband, Holt, of Gibsonville; Rosa Adams of Winterville; Nephew, David Adams and wife, Mallory of Winterville; Great Nieces, Adrienne Adams; Skye Alcon; Great Nephews, Taylor Adams, Knox Alcon, Porter Alcon; Special Friend, Tim Wood of Ormondsville.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Spay Today or the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
