Dawn Newton

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 9 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.3 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...SECONDARY ROADS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER ARE FLOODED. INUNDATES PORTIONS OF PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT. WATER REACHES A FEW HOMES NEAR THE RIVER. MOST OF RIVER DRIVE, IN GREENVILLE, FLOODS ALONG WITH THE STREETS IN RIVERWALK TOWNHOMES. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME THU FRI SAT; GREENVILLE 13 18.3 WED 09 PM 17.8 16.2 12.6