Dawn Stewart (Speciale)

Dawn April Stewart (Speciale)
PORT HURON - Dawn April Stewart (Speciale) passed in her home in Port Huron, MI on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 43.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Kenneth Bradley, Anna Reinhofer, Frank Speciale, and Carolyn Varallo.
She is survived by her parents Michael and Hazel Speciale, her brother Michael Speciale Jr., her two children Christian and Joshua, and many nieces and nephews.
Dawn graduated from Havelock High School and was actively involved in politics especially her father's campaigns.
A memorial service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church, 600 Lake Road, Havelock, NC on Saturday December 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 -12:00. Service will begin at 12:15. Flowers can be sent to the church.