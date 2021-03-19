Deanne Marie Calisto, 56,, passed away March 13, 2021 at her home in Greenville. She was a Registered Nurse at Vidant Medical Center, and loved taking care of people and her furry friends. She was always smiling and a joy to be with. Deanne had an expansive nursing career, most recently at Vidant in Greenville. She is also well known for her passion for animals, be they on land or swimming in our oceans. Deanne is survived by her parents Judith Ann Bell, and husband William, of New Bern; Tom Calisto, and wife, Linda of Ernul; her brothers Col. Joseph Calisto(Ret), and wife Dawn, of Wilmington; and Tom Calisto, and wife Amy of Apex. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephew, Nicole and Todd Haley, Morgan, Rachel, Sami, Brooke, and Alex Calisto and her grandfather, John Pina of New Bern. A celebration of De De's life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-3:00 PM followed by a service from 3-3:30 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deanne’s memory to the Colonial Capital Humane Society PO Box 326, New Bern NC 28563 (colonialcapital.wixsite.com/cchs). Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Calisto Family.