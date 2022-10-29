Debra A. Gregory, age 58 of Winterville, NC passed peacefully on October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 6, 1964, in Savanna Illinois. Debra grew up in Levittown PA. She was married to Michael Gregory Jr. for 24 years and had three daughters, Morgen Rose Naughton (husband Taylor and two Children, Preston and Payton) of Schwenksville PA, Lindsay Erika Gregory of Croydon PA, and Amber Lee Gregory of Winterville, NC. Debra graduated from Pennsbury High School in Levittown, PA in 1982. She studied at Levittown Beauty Academy and graduated with her license in cosmetology. She homeschooled her three girls and was an advocate for many homeschool families as a board member of P.H.E.A (Pennsylvania Home Educators Association). She founded a group called The Fellow Philosophers, a group for homeschool outreach with an abundance of information regarding educational, extracurricular activities and events for homeschool families. She was an amazing Mother; very generous with her time helping others. Debra worked in the medical industry for 30 years, having done Medical Assisting, Family Medicine, Thermography, Home Health and ended her career at East Carolina University MRI as an Administrative Support Specialist. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, making her own kombucha, crafting, gardening and camping. She is survived by her children and grandchildren; parents, Robert and Rosemarie Grinder of Winterville, NC; brother, Dale Grinder of Winterville, NC; sister-in-law, Bobbie-Jo; niece and nephew Ashley and Devin; and very best friend and soul sister, Jennifer Francis of Hallsboro, NC. A Life Celebration will be held in her honor November 5th, 2022. Please join us for Tea in our Mother's honor 1:00pm at The Barn, 1640 Honolulu Rd. Grifton, NC 28530. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.