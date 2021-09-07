Debra Baker, age 61, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. A celebration of life ceremony with close family and friends was held on Tuesday in the open-air chapel at Pinewood Memorial Park. Debra, a native of Pitt County all her adult life, was a 1978 graduate of Junius H Rose High School in Greenville. Amongst those who knew her, she was thoughtful, patient, smart, wise, trustworthy, practical, strong, and measured. Amongst those who loved her, she was an amazing mother, caring daughter, selfless sister, and devoted wife. She was an incredible cook and loved simple things like painting or trips to the beach. She was also a woman of faith and long time member of University Church of Christ in Greenville. Debra was preceded in death by her father Otis Spain and sister, Terry Joyner, both of Greenville. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald Baker; son, Kyle Baker of Durham, NC; son, Ryan Baker; mother, Peggy Spain; sister, Sheila Oakley of Plumtree, NC; brother, Randy Spain; niece, Mindy Spain of Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in support of cancer research to Gateway for Cancer Research at www.gatewaycr.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.