Debra Jo Mobley passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the age of 61. She was born in Williamston NC on December 9, 1959. She was preceded by her parents William Russell Mobley and Janice Rogers Mobley. Debbie graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in English and worked at Pitt Memorial Hospital for thirty years. She was wonderful at helping her extended family of friends from Martin County get the right care if they were hospitalized. Debbie was giving and unselfish. She was bright and cheerful and would light up a room. She was always waving to somebody and never met a stranger. She was quick to laugh. Her house was where Mobley cousins went to become best friends. Debbie enjoyed simple pleasures like shopping for just the right gift and a day at the beach. Everyone knew three things when Debbie was coming: she would be fashionably late, she would never show up empty-handed and she would work for you the whole time she was visiting. Debbie is survived by her best friend Pattie Parker of Greenville NC, her brother William (Billy) Russell Mobley Jr of Atlanta GA and her sister Elizabeth (Lib) Mobley Lange (and husband Paul) of Elizabeth City NC. Her nieces and nephews are Charlotte Alvey (husband Nathan Alvey) and Will Mobley (wife Rhonda), Kari Lange Balfanz (husband Greg Balfanz), David Lange (wife Tanya Bhattacharya) and Doug Lange (partner Peter Riedo) and four great nieces and nephews. A graveside service conducted by Johnny Barber will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston NC at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The family will receive friends before the service at the viewing scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Biggs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at https://www.biggsfuneral.com/obituary/debra-mobley . Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Vernon Methodist Church via Lib Peed at 8009 West Main Street (Ext) Williamston NC 27892.