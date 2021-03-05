Dee Fordham Heffren, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place immediately following the service in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. She made her career in real estate and retired from Collice Moore Properties. Outside of work, Dee loved to fish and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Novie Fordham; daughter, Sherry Lynn Heffren; and sister, Joy Gower. Dee is survived by her husband, Willis Heffren of the home; daughter, Teresa Mangum and husband, Robert of Ayden, NC; step-daughter, Cassandra Haman and husband, Jay of Texas; sister, Janice Page and husband, Jimmy of Chocowinity, NC; grandchildren, Lauren Brooke Stens and husband, Bobby, Megan Taylor Brown, Jennifer Ashley Futrell, Joshua Mangum, Jeremy Mangum, Katie Haman, and Kyle Haman and wife, Cassidy. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.