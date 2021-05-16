Delia “Dee” Davenport Perkins, 90, passed away on May 6, 2021. Mrs. Perkins was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Sybil Davenport and her husband, Glynn Perkins. She was born in Deep Run, NC and resided in Virginia Beach for over 50 years. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from East Carolina University and her Master’s Degree from George Washington University. She taught for over thirty-five years, much of her career teaching at Malibu Elementary in Virginia Beach, VA. She retired from teaching in 1995. Mrs. Perkins was an active member of London Bridge Baptist Church. For many years she was a Nursery Teacher and also sang in the senior choir, the ‘Echos’. Survivors include three sons, Sheldon, Creig, Andy and his wife, Mary; grandchildren, Kim and her husband, William, Alex and his wife, Emily, Rachel and her husband, Erick, Ethan and Nathaniel and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Amina and Sydney. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home in VA Beach, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at London Bridge Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA. Friends may offer condolences at www.KellumFuneralHome.com.