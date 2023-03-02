Delores Ann Williams Mills, 87, passed away to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial in Pinewood Memorial Park. Delores is the daughter of the late James Paul and Annie Ruth Edwards Williams. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended the Greenville School of Commerce. She was employed with TRW for 16 years, but she found her greatest joy in being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She attended the Greenville Church of God for a number of years, where she and her husband, Bobby, were very supportive of the church ministries. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Mills and a sister, Lena Mae Hunt. She is survived by brothers, Jimmy Cole Williams (Rena), Ernest Williams (Carolyn), Carlton Williams (Linda), and Wayne Williams (Mary Jane). She is also survived by a special niece, Cynthia Brock and a number of other nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Amy Mills, Faye Mills Rouse, and Lou Ellen Mills Sanders. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Red Oak Fire Department, FWB Children's Home in Middlesex or to the Shriners' Hospital. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.