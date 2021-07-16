Mrs. Delores Cutler Langley, 84, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, exactly 10 years after she lost her husband. The funeral service will be held Monday at 2:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mrs. Langley, a native of the Terra Ceia community of Beaufort County, graduated from Pantego High School and lived much of her adult life in Greenville. She operated a daycare in her home for many years before going to work at the Pitt County Clerk of Court, where she worked for over 20 years, mostly in the Small Claims department, retiring as a Deputy Clerk. Mrs. Langley was the one of the last surviving charter member of the University Church of Christ. She was an active member who was willing to help in any capacity and helped establish the nursery program. Mrs. Langley loved working on crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband, Max Gerald Langley; parents, James and Mary Cutler; and brother, Langley Lee “Pete” Cutler. She is survived by her sons, Max Gerald “Jerry” Langley, Jr. and wife, Jeanne, of Danville, VA, James “Jimmy” Benjamin Langley of Greenville, and Jonathan “Jon” C. Langley and wife, Michelle, of Columbia; daughter, Janet L. Camp and husband, Steve, of Winterville; grandchildren, Chris Camp, Megan Jones, Jennifer Lowe, Daniel Langley, Benjamin Langley, Caleb Langley, Jonathan Langley, II, Rachel Langley and Rebekah Langley; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, James Marshall Cutler, Mary Elizabeth Latham, Tommy Cutler, Iola “Tinker” Boyd, and Donnie Cutler; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.