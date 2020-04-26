Deloris Little

Deloris Vokach Little
WINTERVILLE - Deloris Vokach Little, 94, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 quietly at her home, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
Deloris was born in Nebraska in 1926 to parents Rudolph and Henrietta Vokach. During World War II, she worked in an internment camp in Tulelake, California. There, she met James A. Little from Winterville, NC, who was stationed at the same camp. They married on August 26, 1951, in Greenville, NC. Along with being a homemaker, Deloris worked side by side with James on the family farm. Her hobbies included cooking, needlework, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was always chocolate candy in the refrigerator for the children to snack on when they visited.
Deloris was also known as the "Pumpkin Lady". For 30 years during the fall, she sold pumpkins grown at the homeplace on Davenport Farm Road outside of Winterville. It was one of her favorite times of the year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James A. Little; and brother, Keith Vokach.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Little and wife, Lynn, Ardeth Moye and husband, Allen, all of Winterville, Lynelle Smith and husband, Richard, of Decatur, IL, and Charles Little and wife, Sonya, of Buckley, WA; grandchildren, Meaghan (Sandy) Goff, Faith (Alan) Potter, Christopher Moye, Serena (Elliot) Derricks, and Joshua (Michelle) Little; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyenne, Kaylee, Bradyn, Lydia, Josephine, and Chikodi; step-grandchildren, Christopher (Valerie) Sweezy, Joshua (Megan) Sweezy, and Scott (Amy) Sweezy; step-great-grandchildren, Henry, Cassie, Sarah, James, Martina, Madison, Adam, Jeremy, and Alyssa; sister, Ardeth McLaughlin of Glenwood, IA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Winterville Rescue & EMS, P.O.Box 1459, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.